Controversial P. Diddy to be released early

American musician and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs will be released from prison a month and a half earlier than previously expected. According to updated data from the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, his release date has been changed from June 4 to April 25, 2028, UNN reports with reference to Page Six.

According to media reports, this decision became possible thanks to the artist's participation in a special drug addiction rehabilitation program (RDAP), in which he was enrolled back in November 2025.

"Mr. Combs takes rehabilitation seriously, actively participates in the program, and is committed to positive changes," a representative of the musician reported.

It is interesting that before this, his term of imprisonment was even extended — in November 2025, from May 8 to June 4, 2028. The reason was allegedly several violations of the prison regime.

Currently, Combs, who is serving his sentence in Fort Dix (New Jersey), is also trying to appeal a four-year sentence. His lawyers filed an appeal in December last year, demanding either a complete annulment of the verdict or a reduction of the term. They believe that the judge issued an "excessively harsh sentence" that violated the constitutional rights of the defendant.

The prosecution, for its part, has already managed to file an objection to the appeal in February.

