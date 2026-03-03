Controversial P. Diddy to be released early

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 860 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 2102 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 5214 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 8440 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 15241 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 29500 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 95944 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 83324 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 59915 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51122 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4.1m/s
70%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 28301 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 29469 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 32135 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 10974 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 15141 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 1268 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 32180 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 45374 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 95942 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 61971 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Bloggers
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 3290 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 26452 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 33537 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 37103 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 36330 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Heating

Controversial P. Diddy to be released early

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

American musician Sean "Diddy" Combs will be released from prison one and a half months early, on April 25, 2028, thanks to his participation in a drug rehabilitation program. His sentence had previously been extended due to a violation of the regime.

Controversial P. Diddy to be released early

American musician and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs will be released from prison a month and a half earlier than previously expected. According to updated data from the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, his release date has been changed from June 4 to April 25, 2028, UNN reports with reference to Page Six.

Details

According to media reports, this decision became possible thanks to the artist's participation in a special drug addiction rehabilitation program (RDAP), in which he was enrolled back in November 2025.

"Mr. Combs takes rehabilitation seriously, actively participates in the program, and is committed to positive changes," a representative of the musician reported.

It is interesting that before this, his term of imprisonment was even extended — in November 2025, from May 8 to June 4, 2028. The reason was allegedly several violations of the prison regime.

Currently, Combs, who is serving his sentence in Fort Dix (New Jersey), is also trying to appeal a four-year sentence. His lawyers filed an appeal in December last year, demanding either a complete annulment of the verdict or a reduction of the term. They believe that the judge issued an "excessively harsh sentence" that violated the constitutional rights of the defendant.

The prosecution, for its part, has already managed to file an objection to the appeal in February.

New sexual assault allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs are being investigated in Los Angeles18.11.25, 04:38 • 4743 views

Recall

It was previously reported that Sean Combs, sentenced to 50 months in prison on charges of organizing prostitution, is planned to be transferred from a Brooklyn detention center to a federal prison.

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the World
Musician
New Jersey
United States