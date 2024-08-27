Construction of two new fire departments started in Kyiv

For the first time in many years, new fire departments are being built in Kyiv, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The construction of two new fire stations for the needs of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv has begun in the capital. The new stations will be located in two districts of the city. The works, which are now in the active stage, are financed from the city budget," said Petro Panteleev, Deputy Head of KCSA.

According to KCSA, there are currently 25 fire departments in the capital, the newest of which were commissioned almost 20 years ago.

"There is definitely an urgent need for new stations, especially in densely populated new neighborhoods. Currently, construction is in an active stage: a metal frame has been installed, communications have been laid, concrete slabs are being laid as a floor base for large rescue equipment. We are also working on waterproofing," said Mr. Panteleev, inspecting the construction site together with the Head of the Kyiv City State Emergency Service, Mr. Serhiy Krivoshlykov.

