Consideration of appeals against Tymoshenko's pre-trial detention scheduled for January 26 – AP HACC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) will consider appeals from the prosecution and defense against the ruling on Yulia Tymoshenko's pre-trial detention on January 26. The hearing will take place in Kyiv at 12:50 PM.

Consideration of appeals against Tymoshenko's pre-trial detention scheduled for January 26 – AP HACC

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court will consider appeals from the prosecution and defense on January 26 regarding the decision to choose a pre-trial restraint for the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" faction, Yulia Tymoshenko. This was reported by the press service of the AP HACC, writes UNN.

The consideration of the appeals of the prosecutor and the defense against the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC dated 16.01.2026, which applied a pre-trial restraint to the people's deputy, the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, is scheduled for January 26, 2026, at 12:50 at the address: Kyiv, Khrestovy Lane, 4

- the message says.

Recall

For the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies, the HACC previously determined a pre-trial restraint in the form of bail of UAH 33.28 million, while the prosecutor petitioned for bail of UAH 50 million.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies on introducing a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," the SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

On January 21, the HACC partially satisfied the SAP prosecutor's petition for the arrest of Yulia Tymoshenko's property. This was reported by investigating judge Vitaliy Dubas.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Yulia Tymoshenko
Verkhovna Rada
Kyiv