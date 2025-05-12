Confiscation of russian federation assets, support for Ukraine, accession to the EU and more: details of the meeting between Stefanchuk and Metsola

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6562 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10421 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15237 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18257 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22809 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30483 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31697 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64183 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33738 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36610 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6562 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64183 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79898 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74041 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96323 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50522 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36168 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43016 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123552 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70894 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Confiscation of russian federation assets, support for Ukraine, accession to the EU and more: details of the meeting between Stefanchuk and Metsola

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Roberta Metsola. They discussed support for Ukraine, deported children, accession to the EU and confiscation of russian federation assets.

Confiscation of russian federation assets, support for Ukraine, accession to the EU and more: details of the meeting between Stefanchuk and Metsola

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Parliament, UNN reports.

Details

The Speaker thanked for the principled position of the European Parliament. It is noted that during the work of the current convocation, 7 resolutions in support of Ukraine were adopted.

Stefanchuk also noted the document on the Ukrainian children deported by Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion and called on the European Parliament to recognize the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide. This will be an important signal of justice, the statement said.

Separately, Stefanchuk and Metsola discussed the unblocking of negotiation Cluster 1 on accession to the EU, the preservation of Ukraine's and Moldova's European integration unity, the strengthening of military assistance and the confiscation of Russian assets.

We are ready for a ceasefire as the first step towards negotiations, but without any concessions on issues of territory, defense and sovereignty. Only force stops the aggressor

- emphasized the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

The European Union and member countries have allocated €140 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which €50 billion is military. European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called for integration instead of a logic of aid.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$65.71
Bitcoin
$104,306.10
S&P 500
$5,805.50
Tesla
$315.03
Газ TTF
$36.00
Золото
$3,244.46
Ethereum
$2,559.07