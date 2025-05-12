Confiscation of russian federation assets, support for Ukraine, accession to the EU and more: details of the meeting between Stefanchuk and Metsola
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Roberta Metsola. They discussed support for Ukraine, deported children, accession to the EU and confiscation of russian federation assets.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Parliament, UNN reports.
Details
The Speaker thanked for the principled position of the European Parliament. It is noted that during the work of the current convocation, 7 resolutions in support of Ukraine were adopted.
Stefanchuk also noted the document on the Ukrainian children deported by Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion and called on the European Parliament to recognize the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide. This will be an important signal of justice, the statement said.
Separately, Stefanchuk and Metsola discussed the unblocking of negotiation Cluster 1 on accession to the EU, the preservation of Ukraine's and Moldova's European integration unity, the strengthening of military assistance and the confiscation of Russian assets.
We are ready for a ceasefire as the first step towards negotiations, but without any concessions on issues of territory, defense and sovereignty. Only force stops the aggressor
Recall
The European Union and member countries have allocated €140 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which €50 billion is military. European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called for integration instead of a logic of aid.