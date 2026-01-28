Concealed property and 'enrolled' an acquaintance for service: an official of the TCC and SP in Lviv region was served with a notice of suspicion

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:19 PM • 62 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 108 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 912 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 11082 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 15166 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 22056 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 26699 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 26102 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 24761 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 27683 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Popular news
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 26655 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 24280 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 47467 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults10:45 AM • 12582 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 16710 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 16952 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 47851 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 80833 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 60800 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 78838 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 32309 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 31162 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 38148 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 41004 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 46574 views
Concealed property and 'enrolled' an acquaintance for service: an official of the TCC and SP in Lviv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

DBR employees served a notice of suspicion to the head of one of the departments of the Lviv Regional TCC and SP. He is suspected of concealing property in declarations and illegally entering data about an acquaintance's military service.

Concealed property and 'enrolled' an acquaintance for service: an official of the TCC and SP in Lviv region was served with a notice of suspicion
Photo: DBR

DBR employees have notified the current head of one of the departments of the Lviv Regional TCC and SP of suspicion. The official is suspected of concealing property in declarations and illegally entering data on military service for acquaintances. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

DBR employees have notified the current head of one of the departments of the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of suspicion. He previously headed one of the district TCCs and SPs. The official is suspected of intentionally concealing property in declarations, as well as illegally entering data on the alleged military service of a conscripted man.

- the post says.

According to the investigation, in the declarations for 2023 and 2024, the colonel did not declare an apartment in a new building in Lviv worth over UAH 1.8 million. Property rights to the housing were registered to his wife, however, according to the law, this property was subject to mandatory declaration.

In addition, in April 2025, while serving as the head of the district TCC and SP, the official, without legal grounds, entered data into official databases about his acquaintance as allegedly undergoing military service. In fact, the man was at home, which allowed him to move freely and avoid mobilization measures.

- the post emphasizes.

Realizing the possible responsibility for illegal actions in his previous position, the official initiated a transfer to Lviv. Currently, investigators are clarifying whether the leadership of the regional TCC and SP was aware of these facts.

The colonel was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional entry of inaccurate information into the declaration, as well as under Part 1 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems. The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to two years.

- reported by the DBR.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Recall

In Chernihiv region, an officer of the mobilization department of the TCC was exposed, who, for bribes, interfered with the accounting of conscripts and influenced the decisions of the Military Medical Commission. He offered an acquaintance to avoid mobilization using his official powers.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Mobilization
TCC and SP
Ukraine
Lviv