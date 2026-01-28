Concealed property and 'enrolled' an acquaintance for service: an official of the TCC and SP in Lviv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Photo: DBR

DBR employees have notified the current head of one of the departments of the Lviv Regional TCC and SP of suspicion. The official is suspected of concealing property in declarations and illegally entering data on military service for acquaintances. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

DBR employees have notified the current head of one of the departments of the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of suspicion. He previously headed one of the district TCCs and SPs. The official is suspected of intentionally concealing property in declarations, as well as illegally entering data on the alleged military service of a conscripted man. - the post says.

According to the investigation, in the declarations for 2023 and 2024, the colonel did not declare an apartment in a new building in Lviv worth over UAH 1.8 million. Property rights to the housing were registered to his wife, however, according to the law, this property was subject to mandatory declaration.

In addition, in April 2025, while serving as the head of the district TCC and SP, the official, without legal grounds, entered data into official databases about his acquaintance as allegedly undergoing military service. In fact, the man was at home, which allowed him to move freely and avoid mobilization measures. - the post emphasizes.

Realizing the possible responsibility for illegal actions in his previous position, the official initiated a transfer to Lviv. Currently, investigators are clarifying whether the leadership of the regional TCC and SP was aware of these facts.

The colonel was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional entry of inaccurate information into the declaration, as well as under Part 1 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems. The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to two years. - reported by the DBR.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

In Chernihiv region, an officer of the mobilization department of the TCC was exposed, who, for bribes, interfered with the accounting of conscripts and influenced the decisions of the Military Medical Commission. He offered an acquaintance to avoid mobilization using his official powers.