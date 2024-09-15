Compulsory military service may be returned in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has approved the resumption of compulsory military service, noting that the country needs a strong army and more weapons. UNN writes with reference to ORF News.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has given the green light to the reintroduction of compulsory military service, which has been abolished since 2011. He has signed that he agrees to 75 days of compulsory military service for men, Vucic said yesterday at an inauguration ceremony in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Serbia needs a strong army and needs to buy and produce more weapons... We have no desire to attack anyone. But our desire is to deter all those who threaten us every day - Vucic said.

The Serbian president did not specify who he considers the source of the threats.

The government has yet to officially approve compulsory military service. According to information available to date, it is indicated that women may continue to serve in the armed forces on a voluntary basis.

