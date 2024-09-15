Compulsory military service may be returned in Serbia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116491 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189727 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148926 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150234 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141770 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112313 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183261 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 40340 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 67524 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 63788 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 36240 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 42228 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189714 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193959 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210276 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198700 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147868 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147281 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151527 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142563 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159088 views
Actual
Compulsory military service may be returned in Serbia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22003 views

Serbian President Vucic has approved the renewal of mandatory 75-day military service for men. He emphasized the need for a strong army and more weapons to deter threats.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has approved the resumption of compulsory military service, noting that the country needs a strong army and more weapons. UNN writes with reference to ORF News.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has given the green light to the reintroduction of compulsory military service, which has been abolished since 2011. He has signed that he agrees to 75 days of compulsory military service for men, Vucic said yesterday at an inauguration ceremony in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Serbia needs a strong army and needs to buy and produce more weapons... We have no desire to attack anyone. But our desire is to deter all those who threaten us every day

- Vucic said.

The Serbian president did not specify who he considers the source of the threats.

The government has yet to officially approve compulsory military service. According to information available to date, it is indicated that women may continue to serve in the armed forces on a voluntary basis.

Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister discuss demining and reconstruction of Ukraine11.09.24, 17:41 • 17264 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

