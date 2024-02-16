Commander Tarnavsky announces decision to withdraw from Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka: units are being equipped in new positions

The commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky reported that the command of the OSGT decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka in order to save personnel and improve the operational situation, and is currently arranging units in new positions, UNN reports.

After many months of confrontation, the OSGT command decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka. We held this position for as long as it allowed us to effectively deter and destroy the enemy. The decision to withdraw was made to save personnel and improve the operational situation - Tarnvsky wrote on Telegram.

Tarnavsky emphasized that "tactically, the occupation of these positions does not give the enemy a strategic advantage and does not change the situation within the Avdiivka defense operation.

"We are currently regrouping troops, replenishing supplies and equipping units at new positions. Planned reinforcement of the units is underway," said Tarnavsky.

