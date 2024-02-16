General Staff on the Avdiivka sector: troops are maneuvering and reinforcing units as planned

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, which keeps trying to surround Avdiivka, troops are maneuvering in threatened areas and reinforcing units as planned, according to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 16, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders," the statement reads.

As stated, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Lastochkine and 5 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

"According to the decision, the planned reinforcement of units is underway and troops are maneuvering in threatened areas," the General Staff said.

