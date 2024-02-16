95 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 6 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria airmobile brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Thus, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Lastochkine and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. According to the decision, the planned reinforcement of units is underway and troops are maneuvering in threatened areas.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 34 attacks were repelled.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks south of Prechystivka and near Staromayorsk, Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhya sector.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful attacks.

Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation strikes 12 districts concentration of enemy - General Staff