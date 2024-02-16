Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation strikes 12 districts concentration of enemy - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that at the end of the previous day, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

1 control point, 1 control poin

3 areas of personnel concentration,

1 artillery unit,

1 ammunition depot, 1 enemy radar station.

Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate clearing of enemy observation posts in the Southern sector