Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate clearing of enemy observation posts in the Southern sector

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they destroyed and cleared the enemy's observation posts in the southern direction, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that while conducting special reconnaissance in the southern direction, operators of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO discovered a patrol boat and enemy observation posts. To destroy the enemy, the UAV operator inflicted fire on the targets using a thermal imaging drone with a dumping system. After that, a combat group of the Special Forces moved in to clear the observation posts.

In addition to the successful destruction and clearing of enemy facilities, trophy weapons and special equipment were also captured.

Professionally carried out special actions of the CCO operators will allow to control more areas in this direction in the future - the statement said.

Addendum

The Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy command and observation post and a warehouse with ammunition in Kherson region.

