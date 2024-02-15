Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate clearing of enemy observation posts in the Southern sector

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate clearing of enemy observation posts in the Southern sector

Kyiv

Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed an enemy command post, observation post and ammunition depot in Kherson region using a UAV, and then cleared the area.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they destroyed and cleared the enemy's observation posts in the southern direction, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that while conducting special reconnaissance in the southern direction, operators of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO discovered a patrol boat and enemy observation posts. To destroy the enemy, the UAV operator inflicted fire on the targets using a thermal imaging drone with a dumping system. After that, a combat group of the Special Forces moved in to clear the observation posts.

In addition to the successful destruction and clearing of enemy facilities, trophy weapons and special equipment were also captured.

Professionally carried out special actions of the CCO operators will allow to control more areas in this direction in the future

- the statement said.

Addendum

The Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy command and observation post and a warehouse with ammunition in Kherson region.

Anna Murashko

War
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson

