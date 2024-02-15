Situation in Krynky is difficult, but Ukrainian Defense Forces hold foothold - Humeniuk

The situation in Krynky in the Kherson region remains quite difficult, as it is very difficult to hold the bridgehead in the face of constant attacks, but the Ukrainian military is coping with it. This was stated by the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Gumenyuk, on the air of a national telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked about the situation in Krynky and on the left bank in general, Humeniuk said that the situation remains quite difficult

It is very difficult to hold a bridgehead in the face of constant attacks, but our units are coping with it - She said.

Humeniuk said that over the past day there was increased activity compared to the previous days - the enemy tried to conduct 7 assaults, but all of them were unsuccessful.

They continue to save equipment, so they lose more personnel. Over the past combat day, 68 occupants were eliminated in our area of responsibility. This is the result of assaults involving groups of 10-15 people on foot, but then returning with losses of up to 70% - said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Humeniuk previously reported that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the occupiers to recruit for future assaults and that 70% of losses from russian assault groups is a very powerful result for the conditions in which Ukrainian soldiers hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region.

