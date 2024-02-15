Situation in Krynky is difficult, but Ukrainian Defense Forces hold foothold - Humeniuk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100935 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127261 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128895 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168722 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274480 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177671 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243414 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105781 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100616 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79046 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 75700 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 87994 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274480 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243414 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240072 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127261 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103280 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103469 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119793 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120225 views
Situation in Krynky is difficult, but Ukrainian Defense Forces hold foothold - Humeniuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27568 views

Ukrainian troops continue to hold the bridgehead in Krynky in Kherson region despite constant shelling by russian troops.

The situation in Krynky in the Kherson region remains quite difficult, as it is very difficult to hold the bridgehead in the face of constant attacks, but the Ukrainian military is coping with it. This was stated by the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Gumenyuk, on the air of a national telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN. 

Details

When asked about the situation in Krynky and on the left bank in general, Humeniuk said that the situation remains quite difficult

It is very difficult to hold a bridgehead in the face of constant attacks, but our units are coping with it

- She said.

Humeniuk said that over the past day there was increased activity compared to the previous days - the enemy tried to conduct 7 assaults, but all of them were unsuccessful.

They continue to save equipment, so they lose more personnel. Over the past combat day, 68 occupants were eliminated in our area of responsibility. This is the result of assaults involving groups of 10-15 people on foot, but then returning with losses of up to 70%

- said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Humeniuk previously reported that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the occupiers to recruit for future assaults and that 70% of losses from russian assault groups is a very powerful result for the conditions in which Ukrainian soldiers hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region.

Humenyuk: Russian Federation has concentrated a group of more than 70,000 personnel on the left bank of Dnipro river02.02.24, 10:23 • 30070 views

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khersonKherson

