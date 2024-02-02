Humenyuk: Russian Federation has concentrated a group of more than 70,000 personnel on the left bank of Dnipro river

The grouping of Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River, in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, is estimated at more than 70,000 personnel. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humenyuk during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

They are constantly changing both in quantity and quality. This is because they lose up to 70% of their personnel in each assault group when such assaults are unsuccessful. Consequently, the units are forced to constantly maneuver and move to different directions. Currently, the total enemy grouping on the left bank (Kherson and Zaporizhzhia) is estimated at more than 70,000 personnel and hundreds of weapons and equipment. But not all of them are concentrated directly along the front line, they are in the deeper rear, from where they are pulled up as an additional resource - Humenyuk said.

Regarding the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro River, Humenyuk said that "the situation is very difficult, in particular because the different dynamics of enemy attacks are exhausting." "They realize that the period of time we have been holding these footholds and working to expand them is obviously aimed at further strengthening them and our advance. They are trying to prevent us from doing so, but we are doing our job," she said.

Humenyuk: Russia continues energy terror, critical infrastructure remains a target