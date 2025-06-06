Combined Russian attack on Ternopil: consequences shown

The liquidation of the consequences of the Russian combined attack with missiles and drones on the city is ongoing in Ternopil, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported and showed the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"According to preliminary information, 10 people were injured, including 5 rescuers from the State Emergency Service. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance. Infrastructure objects were damaged," the report says.

111 rescuers and 26 units of special fire and rescue equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires.

