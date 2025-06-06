$41.470.01
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12575 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 72879 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 127109 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM • 95887 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM • 90259 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

June 5, 11:49 AM • 87325 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65167 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

June 5, 08:39 AM • 92098 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65297 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Combined Russian attack on Ternopil: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3068 views

Liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack by missiles and drones continues in Ternopil. Preliminarily, 10 people were injured, including 5 rescuers, infrastructure objects were damaged.

Combined Russian attack on Ternopil: consequences shown

The liquidation of the consequences of the Russian combined attack with missiles and drones on the city is ongoing in Ternopil, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported and showed the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"According to preliminary information, 10 people were injured, including 5 rescuers from the State Emergency Service. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance. Infrastructure objects were damaged," the report says.

111 rescuers and 26 units of special fire and rescue equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ternopil
