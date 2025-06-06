After the Russian Federation's attack on Ternopil, almost 4,000 consumers are still without electricity

After the night combined attack of the Russian Federation on Ternopil, almost 4,000 consumers are still without power, the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Negoda reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

Due to the night enemy attack, power transmission networks in the Ternopil district were damaged. Currently, almost 4,000 consumers remain without electricity - Negoda said.

Employees of JSC "Ternopiloblenergo", according to him, are carrying out their power supply to alternative systems.

"Repair and restoration works have begun, which are planned to be completed by the end of the day," he said.

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level