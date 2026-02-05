$43.190.22
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
08:17 PM • 5668 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 7226 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
06:32 PM • 8950 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 12115 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 14509 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 12935 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 12723 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19271 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26075 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Combined logistics introduced for passenger trains in Sumy region due to security situation - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the format of transportation in the Sumy region due to the security situation, introducing a "train plus bus" scheme. Train No. 896/895 will run between Krolevets and Fastiv, and passengers will be transported to Shostka by buses.

Combined logistics introduced for passenger trains in Sumy region due to security situation - Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to the security situation in Sumy Oblast, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the format of transportation in the Shostka direction. From now on, passengers are offered a "train plus bus" scheme to ensure stable connections in the face of existing risks. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Train No. 896/895 will change its departure and arrival station: instead of the Shostka – Fastiv route, it will run between Krolevets and Fastiv. For passengers heading to Shostka, railway workers have organized a transfer to buses.

Changes have also been made to suburban connections in Konotop region. Train No. 6542 Konotop – Neplyueve will temporarily not run, and instead, passengers are offered to use an alternative flight No. 6546.

Increased risks for train movement in certain directions - Ukrzaliznytsia04.02.26, 09:58 • 3218 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Fastiv
Ukrainian Railways
Shostka