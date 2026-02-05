Combined logistics introduced for passenger trains in Sumy region due to security situation - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the format of transportation in the Sumy region due to the security situation, introducing a "train plus bus" scheme. Train No. 896/895 will run between Krolevets and Fastiv, and passengers will be transported to Shostka by buses.
Due to the security situation in Sumy Oblast, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the format of transportation in the Shostka direction. From now on, passengers are offered a "train plus bus" scheme to ensure stable connections in the face of existing risks. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Train No. 896/895 will change its departure and arrival station: instead of the Shostka – Fastiv route, it will run between Krolevets and Fastiv. For passengers heading to Shostka, railway workers have organized a transfer to buses.
Changes have also been made to suburban connections in Konotop region. Train No. 6542 Konotop – Neplyueve will temporarily not run, and instead, passengers are offered to use an alternative flight No. 6546.
Increased risks for train movement in certain directions - Ukrzaliznytsia04.02.26, 09:58 • 3218 views