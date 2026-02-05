Combined logistics introduced for passenger trains in Sumy region due to security situation - Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to the security situation in Sumy Oblast, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the format of transportation in the Shostka direction. From now on, passengers are offered a "train plus bus" scheme to ensure stable connections in the face of existing risks. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Train No. 896/895 will change its departure and arrival station: instead of the Shostka – Fastiv route, it will run between Krolevets and Fastiv. For passengers heading to Shostka, railway workers have organized a transfer to buses.

Changes have also been made to suburban connections in Konotop region. Train No. 6542 Konotop – Neplyueve will temporarily not run, and instead, passengers are offered to use an alternative flight No. 6546.

