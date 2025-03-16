Combat experience in planning operations, building a corps system: Zelenskyy announced the tasks of the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zelenskyy appointed Andriy Hnatov as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main task is the active application of combat experience and the development of the corps system.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the task of the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov the application of the combat experience of Ukrainian troops in the planning of operations, as well as a more active development of the corps system. This is stated in the evening address of the Head of State, UNN reports.
Details
On Sunday, March 16, the President of Ukraine announced personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Together with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, we determined that the new Chief of the General Staff will be Andriy Hnatov – a combat guy," the Head of State said.
His task is to use more combat experience, the experience of our brigades in planning operations – defensive and offensive, as well as a more active development of the corps system
Everything that our brigades have learned from the war must be implemented 100% at the planning level," the President of Ukraine added.
Let's remind
Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Anatoliy Bargilevich and appointed Andriy Hnatov as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, Hnatov was dismissed from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
