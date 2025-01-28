Coldplay set a record for the largest stadium concerts of the XXI century

Coldplay has set a record for the largest stadium concerts in the 21st century after its two-day performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, according to Live Nation.

The band Coldplay performed for the first time in India. The first night of Coldplay's concert gathered 111,581 spectators, the second - 111,989. The total number of visitors for both nights reportedly exceeded 223,000. This slightly exceeds the previous record of George Strait, who performed in front of 110,905 fans at Kyle Field in Texas A&M in June.

Strait's show still holds the record for the largest stadium concert in the United States. British band Coldplay performed its last concert in India as part of the Music of the Spheres world tour in Ahmedabad on Monday.

They thanked the fans for their love and kindness over the past two weeks. The band, which includes Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland and Will Champion, kicked off their India tour in Mumbai on January 18 and performed three shows there before heading to Ahmedabad for two more shows on January 25 and 26.

Coldplay, known for such songs as “Hymn for the Weekend”, “The Scientist”, “Clocks”, “Yellow” and “Speed of Sound”, performed in India for the first time in 2016 at the Global Citizen festival in Mumbai. The frontman Chris Martin also performed the patriotic Indian anthem “Maa Tujhe Salaam” during the concert, dedicating it to the celebration of the 76th Republic Day of India.

