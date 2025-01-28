ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Coldplay set a record for the largest stadium concerts of the XXI century

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 135856 views

The British band Coldplay has set a record for the 21st century in terms of the number of spectators at stadium concerts in India. More than 223,000 fans attended the two nights of performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Coldplay has set a record for the largest stadium concerts in the 21st century after its two-day performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, according to Live Nation.

This is reported by Livemint, UNNwrites.

Details [1

The band Coldplay performed for the first time in India.  The first night of Coldplay's concert gathered 111,581 spectators, the second - 111,989. The total number of visitors for both nights reportedly exceeded 223,000. This slightly exceeds the previous record of George Strait, who performed in front of 110,905 fans at Kyle Field in Texas A&M in June.

Strait's show still holds the record for the largest stadium concert in the United States. British band Coldplay performed its last concert in India as part of the Music of the Spheres world tour in Ahmedabad on Monday.

They thanked the fans for their love and kindness over the past two weeks. The band, which includes Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland and Will Champion, kicked off their India tour in Mumbai on January 18 and performed three shows there before heading to Ahmedabad for two more shows on January 25 and 26.

Coldplay, known for such songs as “Hymn for the Weekend”, “The Scientist”, “Clocks”, “Yellow” and “Speed of Sound”, performed in India for the first time in 2016 at the Global Citizen festival in Mumbai. The frontman Chris Martin also performed the patriotic Indian anthem “Maa Tujhe Salaam” during the concert, dedicating it to the celebration of the 76th Republic Day of India. 

 Recall 

 Taylor Swift's Eras tour has become the most profitable in history, earning $2.07 billion for 149 concerts. This is twice the previous record set by Elton John with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

kris-martinChris Martin
indiaIndia

