Cold and wet: weather forecast for today

Today, January 24, it will be cloudy in most regions of Ukraine. The air in the region will warm up to +5°C. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, light sleet and rain is expected in Ukraine during the day. In the southern, most central regions and in the Carpathian region, there will be fog at night and in the morning.

South, southeast, in the western regions with a shift to the west, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature will be 0-5° Celsius during the day, and 6-11° in the south of the country.

It will be cloudy in Kyiv region. Light wet snow and rain during the day.

The southeast wind speed will be 3-8 m/s.

During the day, the capital will warm up to +2...+4 °C, and outside the city - to 0...+5 °C.

Today is the Day of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine