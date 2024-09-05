ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121082 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124201 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202809 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155934 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154117 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143479 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112484 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188986 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

Coalition collapse in Canada: NDP breaks off deal with Liberal Party

Coalition collapse in Canada: NDP breaks off deal with Liberal Party

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35686 views

The leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada has announced that he is breaking off his coalition agreement with the Liberal Party. This complicates the work of the Trudeau government and increases the likelihood of early elections.

In Canada, the parliamentary coalition of the New Democratic and Liberal parties, which supported the work of the government led by Justin Trudeau, has collapsed. This was stated in a video message by the head of the New Democratic Party of Canada Jagmeet Singh, CNN reports UNN.

Details

“Today, I have informed the Prime Minister of the termination of the Agreement of Assurance and Trust,” Singh said.

According to him, “Trudeau has repeatedly proved that he will submit to corporate greed.” “The Liberal Party has disappointed people. It does not deserve another chance from Canadians,” the politician emphasized.

The dissolution of the coalition agreement does not automatically mean early elections will be called, but the government, which does not have a majority in parliament, will now have to collect votes for each vote. Early elections will be called if voting on finance-related bills fails, which is now much more likely.

Scheduled national parliamentary elections are to be held in Canada next fall.

Canada to provide $5.7 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, focusing on children21.08.24, 16:46 • 24074 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World

