Coalition collapse in Canada: NDP breaks off deal with Liberal Party

In Canada, the parliamentary coalition of the New Democratic and Liberal parties, which supported the work of the government led by Justin Trudeau, has collapsed. This was stated in a video message by the head of the New Democratic Party of Canada Jagmeet Singh, CNN reports UNN.

Details

“Today, I have informed the Prime Minister of the termination of the Agreement of Assurance and Trust,” Singh said.

According to him, “Trudeau has repeatedly proved that he will submit to corporate greed.” “The Liberal Party has disappointed people. It does not deserve another chance from Canadians,” the politician emphasized.

The dissolution of the coalition agreement does not automatically mean early elections will be called, but the government, which does not have a majority in parliament, will now have to collect votes for each vote. Early elections will be called if voting on finance-related bills fails, which is now much more likely.

Scheduled national parliamentary elections are to be held in Canada next fall.

