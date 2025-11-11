Russia has officially legalized a new control tool - telecom operators are now obliged to disconnect users from communication and the Internet at the request of the FSB, formally - "in the interests of state security," in fact - for surveillance, pressure, and repression. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that by decision of the President of the Russian Federation or the government, special services will be able to "temporarily restrict access to communications" - without trial, explanations, and without any responsibility on the part of operators.

The CNS indicates that for the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), this means even stricter control:

the ability to selectively disconnect activists suspected of cooperating with Ukraine;

blocking messengers and channels where reliable information is disseminated;

searching for underground representatives through digital traces;

creating "zones of silence" - where people are left without internet and even mobile signal.

"This is another step towards the complete information isolation of the TOT - when instead of access to the truth, residents are left only with propaganda and fear," the CNS summarized.

Recall

Russian occupiers are massively seizing television antennas in the temporarily occupied territories. Instead, they issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.

