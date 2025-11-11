$41.980.11
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 41089 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 65341 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 72912 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 57792 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 52860 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 95048 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 43555 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 47742 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 40618 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

CNS: Russia legalized disconnecting users from communication and the Internet at the request of the FSB

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2602 views

Russia has officially obliged communication operators to disconnect users from the Internet and communication at the request of the FSB. This will allow special services to temporarily restrict access to communication without court orders or explanations.

CNS: Russia legalized disconnecting users from communication and the Internet at the request of the FSB

Russia has officially legalized a new control tool - telecom operators are now obliged to disconnect users from communication and the Internet at the request of the FSB, formally - "in the interests of state security," in fact - for surveillance, pressure, and repression. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that by decision of the President of the Russian Federation or the government, special services will be able to "temporarily restrict access to communications" - without trial, explanations, and without any responsibility on the part of operators.

The CNS indicates that for the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), this means even stricter control:

  • the ability to selectively disconnect activists suspected of cooperating with Ukraine;
    • blocking messengers and channels where reliable information is disseminated;
      • searching for underground representatives through digital traces;
        • creating "zones of silence" - where people are left without internet and even mobile signal.

          "This is another step towards the complete information isolation of the TOT - when instead of access to the truth, residents are left only with propaganda and fear," the CNS summarized.

          Recall

          Russian occupiers are massively seizing television antennas in the temporarily occupied territories. Instead, they issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

