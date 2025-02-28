CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
Kyiv • UNN
After a public argument on live TV, Trump and Zelenskyy went to different rooms. The US president personally ordered the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House, interrupting the planned talks.
US President Donald Trump, after a dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, personally demanded that the Ukrainian president leave the White House, CNN reports, citing a source in the US administration, UNN reports.
As noted, Trump and Zelensky went to different rooms after a public argument on live TV.
The Ukrainian delegation was waiting for the negotiations to continue, during which it was planned to sign an agreement on native lands. However, according to a CNN source, the Ukrainians were made to understand that it was time for them to leave. According to him, the order was given by Trump.
Recall
During the meeting, Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would “feel” the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early after a dispute with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The joint press conference was canceled after a conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine.
After the dispute, a number of leaders expressed their support for the President of Ukraine, including the leaders of France and Poland.