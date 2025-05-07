Cloudy with clearings, brief rains: what to expect from the weather on May 7

$41.600.11
In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack
03:30 AM • 10216 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 6, 02:29 PM • 50002 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 92369 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 64686 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 63902 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 69055 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 104991 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 53917 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 115122 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57822 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Cloudy with clearings, brief rains: what to expect from the weather on May 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2634 views

Variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine on Wednesday, with occasional brief rains, and isolated thunderstorms in the south and southeast. The daytime temperature will range from +13° to +25°.

Cloudy with clearings, brief rains: what to expect from the weather on May 7

On Wednesday, May 7, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, atmospheric pressure will fluctuate: in most regions it will increase during the day, especially noticeably in the western and northern regions.

Cloudy with clearings. Brief rains, in the south and southeast of the country in the afternoon in places thunderstorms; only at night in the Azov region and Crimea, in the afternoon in most western and northern regions without precipitation. Wind northeasterly (in the southern and eastern parts southwesterly), 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions at night 4-9° above zero, in the daytime 13-18°; in the rest of the territory at night 8-13°, in the daytime 17-22°, in the southeast of the country up to 25°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 15-17° above zero.

Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and International Planetarium Day: What else is celebrated on May 707.05.25, 06:30 • 1770 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
