Cloudy with clearings, brief rains: what to expect from the weather on May 7
Kyiv • UNN
Variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine on Wednesday, with occasional brief rains, and isolated thunderstorms in the south and southeast. The daytime temperature will range from +13° to +25°.
On Wednesday, May 7, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, atmospheric pressure will fluctuate: in most regions it will increase during the day, especially noticeably in the western and northern regions.
Cloudy with clearings. Brief rains, in the south and southeast of the country in the afternoon in places thunderstorms; only at night in the Azov region and Crimea, in the afternoon in most western and northern regions without precipitation. Wind northeasterly (in the southern and eastern parts southwesterly), 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions at night 4-9° above zero, in the daytime 13-18°; in the rest of the territory at night 8-13°, in the daytime 17-22°, in the southeast of the country up to 25°
In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 15-17° above zero.
