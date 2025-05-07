Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and International Planetarium Day: What else is celebrated on May 7

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM • 39693 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 86099 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 60323 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 60437 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 67181 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 101203 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 53503 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 112191 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57619 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 130274 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and International Planetarium Day: What else is celebrated on May 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

May 7 is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day, International Planetarium Day, Bladder Cancer Awareness Day, and World AIDS Orphans Day. The memory of the martyr Acacius is honored.

Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and International Planetarium Day: What else is celebrated on May 7

Today, May 7, is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and International Planetariums Day. Believers honor the memory of the martyr Acacius, writes UNN.

Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

This day is celebrated with events and information and education work to remind us of the importance of comprehensive, competent, family care for children and young people with mental health problems. The event was founded in the USA with the support of the American Psychological Association. The importance of this issue makes Children's Mental Health Awareness Day relevant worldwide.

International Planetariums Day

This day was established to involve the international planetarium community in cooperation that promotes knowledge of planetariums among the public. All planetariums, regardless of size and location, are invited to participate in this collaboration. The International Society of Planetariums calls on fee-charging institutions to make this day free for visitors.

World Asthma Day and No Diet Day: What else can be celebrated on May 606.05.25, 06:25 • 4232 views

Bladder Cancer Awareness Day

The purpose of this celebration is to raise awareness of bladder cancer. It is a type of cancer that affects the lining of the bladder. On this day, an information campaign is held about its causes, symptoms and treatment. This disease is one of the most common types of cancer. According to doctors, more than 80,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

World AIDS Orphans Day

This day was introduced by the François-Xavier Bagnoud Association in 2002. It aims to raise public and government awareness of the plight of children who have lost parents to AIDS.

The Day of the Holy Martyr Acacius

The martyr Acacius was a soldier in the Roman army. Acacius held the position of centurion, but when new persecutions of Christians began, he openly declared himself a Christian. For this he was beheaded in 303.

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas06.05.25, 08:57 • 129809 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
United States
