Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and International Planetarium Day: What else is celebrated on May 7

Today, May 7, is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and International Planetariums Day. Believers honor the memory of the martyr Acacius, writes UNN.

Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

This day is celebrated with events and information and education work to remind us of the importance of comprehensive, competent, family care for children and young people with mental health problems. The event was founded in the USA with the support of the American Psychological Association. The importance of this issue makes Children's Mental Health Awareness Day relevant worldwide.

International Planetariums Day

This day was established to involve the international planetarium community in cooperation that promotes knowledge of planetariums among the public. All planetariums, regardless of size and location, are invited to participate in this collaboration. The International Society of Planetariums calls on fee-charging institutions to make this day free for visitors.

World Asthma Day and No Diet Day: What else can be celebrated on May 6

Bladder Cancer Awareness Day

The purpose of this celebration is to raise awareness of bladder cancer. It is a type of cancer that affects the lining of the bladder. On this day, an information campaign is held about its causes, symptoms and treatment. This disease is one of the most common types of cancer. According to doctors, more than 80,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

World AIDS Orphans Day

This day was introduced by the François-Xavier Bagnoud Association in 2002. It aims to raise public and government awareness of the plight of children who have lost parents to AIDS.

The Day of the Holy Martyr Acacius

The martyr Acacius was a soldier in the Roman army. Acacius held the position of centurion, but when new persecutions of Christians began, he openly declared himself a Christian. For this he was beheaded in 303.

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas