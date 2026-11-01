Cloudy weather will cover Ukraine on November 1, with rain expected in Kyiv

On Sunday, November 1, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, rain will fall in the northeast, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions; no significant precipitation is expected elsewhere. In the western regions, there will be fog in some places in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly, 5–10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 6–11°C, and up to 15°C in Zakarpattia, the south and the east of the country - the statement says.

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Sunday. The temperature will be 7–10°C.

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