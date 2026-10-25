Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life

The last week of October 2026 promises to be filled with emotions, unexpected events and important decisions. The Full Moon in Taurus on October 26, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio and tense planetary aspects may exacerbate longstanding conflicts, but at the same time create the conditions for rethinking relationships, financial matters and life priorities.

Astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told UNN specifically what each zodiac sign can expect from October 26 to November 1.

The week's main astrological events

According to the astrologer, one of the most important astrological phenomena will be the Full Moon in Taurus on October 26. It may intensify emotional tension, particularly regarding personal relationships, financial stability and life values. However, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will encourage a return to unfinished business, old agreements and situations requiring a final resolution. Retrograde Venus, which returns to Libra on October 25, will also have an additional influence.

The last week of October will bring plenty of emotions, unexpected twists and important decisions. The powerful Full Moon on October 26, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio and tense planetary aspects may exacerbate longstanding conflicts. At the same time, this period opens up opportunities for personal growth, rethinking relationships and finding a way out of difficult situations - Kseniia Bazylenko notes.

The astrologer advises avoiding hasty decisions throughout the week, especially those concerning money, work and loved ones.

Aries

For Aries, the main themes of the week will be shared finances, debt obligations and trust in relationships. There may be a return to discussions of loans, the family budget or financial agreements that previously remained unresolved. The Full Moon may intensify conflicts between personal needs and partners' interests.

At the same time, this period will make it possible to realize which obligations have long since lost their relevance and what should be abandoned. The astrologer advises Aries not to make risky financial decisions and not to allow material issues to destroy personal relationships.

Advice for the week: put your shared financial matters in order and do not take on responsibility that belongs to others.

Taurus

For Taurus, the week may become one of the most important periods of the year. It is in this sign that the Full Moon will occur on October 26, which, according to the astrologer's forecast, may bring serious changes in personal life.

Representatives of the sign may face the need to make a decision regarding their relationships, future or own life path. Emotions will be particularly strong, and the desire to change the situation immediately may provoke conflicts.

Do not let emotions determine your fate. Make the most important decisions only when you feel inner calm - Bazylenko advises.

Particular attention should be paid to partnerships. Attempts to prove that you are right at any cost may only worsen the situation.

Advice for the week: maintain emotional balance and do not rush into decisions that may change your life.

Gemini

Gemini will have to focus on work, daily responsibilities and their well-being. This week, unfinished tasks, old work-related problems or difficulties with time management may resurface. Some representatives of the sign will have to revise their schedule or give up responsibilities that consume too much energy.

The Full Moon may heighten the need for solitude and rest. According to the astrologer, this period is favorable for restoring inner resources, organizing affairs and reviewing one's usual way of life.

Advice for the week: do not try to get everything done. Distribute your energy properly and avoid overexertion.

Cancer

For Cancer, the week will be filled with emotional experiences, especially in the second half.

The Sun in Scorpio will activate themes of love, creativity, children and personal interests. People from the past may return, romantic communication may be restored, or interest may revive in activities that previously brought pleasure. At the same time, the Full Moon may prompt a reassessment of friendships and one's place within a group.

At the end of the week, when the Moon passes through Cancer, emotional sensitivity may intensify. As a result, even minor remarks from loved ones may provoke a strong reaction.

Tip of the week: listen to your own feelings, but do not let a temporary mood influence important decisions.

Leo

Leos should pay more attention to family, housing matters, and domestic comfort. Old family disagreements, household problems, or unresolved matters related to real estate may resurface.

Some representatives of the sign may want to change the atmosphere at home, begin a postponed renovation, or reconsider their relationships with relatives.

The Full Moon may also create tension between professional ambitions and family responsibilities. Mars in Leo will intensify energy, confidence, and the desire to act, but at the same time may provoke intolerance of other people's opinions.

Tip of the week: direct your energy toward constructive changes and do not turn every argument into a struggle for leadership.

Virgo

For Virgos, the last week of October will be filled with communication, news, travel, and work with information. Retrograde Mercury may return them to old documents, unfinished negotiations, educational projects, or agreements. Correspondence, the signing of documents, and matters related to travel will require particular attentiveness.

The Full Moon may also bring issues of education, legal matters, and life beliefs to the fore. Some Virgos will have to reconsider their attitude toward situations that previously seemed completely clear.

Check the facts, read documents carefully, and do not be afraid to reconsider your own beliefs - the astrologer recommends.

Tip of the week: do not rush to conclusions and verify important information.

Libra

The main issues for Libras will be money, personal resources, and financial stability.

The Sun and retrograde Mercury in Scorpio will activate the areas of income, expenses, and material values. You may have to revise your budget, return to old financial agreements, or consider additional sources of income. The Full Moon may intensify issues involving loans, debts, and shared property.

At the same time, the return of retrograde Venus to Libra may heighten the desire to change one's appearance, update one's style, or reassess personal relationships.

Tip of the week: control your spending, avoid dubious financial offers, and do not measure your achievements solely by material prosperity.

Scorpio

Scorpios will find themselves at the center of the week's main astrological events. The Sun and retrograde Mercury in this sign will intensify the desire for personal change, while the Full Moon in the opposing sign of Taurus may become a test for partnerships.

According to Bazilenko's forecast, this period may become an important stage of inner transformation. Representatives of the sign may realize which fears, habits, or beliefs are preventing them from moving forward. However, the astrologer warns against an excessive desire to control other people and taking out one's own tension on loved ones.

Use your strength to change yourself, not to fight with others. This period may become the beginning of a new stage in life - Bazilenko emphasizes.

Tip of the week: focus on personal development and do not try to control everything around you.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians, the week may become a period of solitude, rethinking the past, and bringing old stories to an end.

The Sun and retrograde Mercury in Scorpio will activate the sphere of inner experiences, hidden processes, and subconscious fears. Old memories, unresolved issues, or situations that had long remained overlooked may resurface.

The Full Moon will draw attention to the work rhythm, daily responsibilities, and the need for proper rest. According to the astrologer, Sagittarians should not ignore fatigue or burden themselves with additional tasks.

Tip of the week: find time to restore your strength. Do not perceive the desire to be alone as a weakness.

Capricorn

Capricorns should focus on friendship, group projects, and plans for the future.

Retrograde Mercury may bring back into people’s lives those with whom communication ended long ago. Old professional contacts may be restored, a return to shared ideas may occur, or previous agreements may be reconsidered.

At the same time, the full moon will sharpen issues related to personal desires, love, creativity, and relationships with children. Some representatives of the sign will have to choose between the interests of the group and their own aspirations. Disappointment in certain people is also possible, which will help them better understand the true value of particular relationships.

Advice for the week: do not give up your own dreams for the sake of other people’s expectations.

Aquarius

For Aquarians, the week may become one of the most important periods of autumn.

The Sun in Scorpio activates the areas of career, professional reputation, social standing, and relations with management. A return to old work-related issues, a review of career plans, or the need to make a responsible decision is possible.

The astrologer draws particular attention to the full moon on October 26. Its tense aspects to Pluto in Aquarius, according to the astrological interpretation, may aggravate contradictions between personal beliefs, family circumstances, and public expectations. People who hold leadership positions, engage in civic activities, or influence other people’s decisions should exercise caution.

Do not allow public opinion to determine your fate. Maintain your own position, but do not turn principled behavior into stubbornness - warns Kseniia Bazylenko.

Advice for the week: maintain independence of thought and do not succumb to pressure from those around you.

Pisces

For Pisces, the week may bring a rethinking of life goals, plans for the future, and professional prospects.

The Sun and retrograde Mercury in Scorpio activate the areas of education, travel, international contacts, and worldview. A return to the idea of pursuing education, renewed communication with people from abroad, or a desire to change one’s professional direction is possible.

The full moon may bring important news, a conversation, or the need to make a decision regarding documents, trips, or relationships with those close to you. At the same time, the astrologer recommends treating new offers critically and not trusting promises without verification.

Advice for the week: do not be afraid to review your plans and discover new opportunities, but avoid making hasty decisions.

General advice for the week from Kseniia Bazylenko for all zodiac signs

According to the astrologer, the period from October 26 to November 1 is best used to complete unfinished business, review financial agreements, restore important contacts, and rethink personal priorities. Particular attention should be paid to emotional balance, as tense astrological aspects, according to the forecast, may intensify conflict and a tendency toward impulsive actions.

The main recommendation for the week is not to rush into final decisions, maintain critical thinking, and direct your energy toward changes that will have long-term significance.

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