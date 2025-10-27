Cloudy weather is coming to Ukraine, and wet snow is expected in the Carpathians: forecast for October 28

On Tuesday, October 28, cloudy weather will prevail almost throughout Ukraine, with wet snow expected in the Carpathians. This was reported on Facebook by forecaster Nataliia Didenko, as reported by UNN.

In the west and north of Ukraine, the westerly wind will be gusty, sometimes with gusts up to 15 meters per second. The air temperature in Ukraine will be +9+12 degrees, in the west +7+10, in the south and southeast +11+16 degrees.

In Kyiv on Tuesday, there will be light rain in places, with clearings in some areas. Gusty wind from the west. At night +5 degrees, tomorrow during the day +10, +11 degrees