August 10, 08:18 AM • 21958 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 76888 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 151502 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 115488 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 286782 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 160576 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 347102 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 314321 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107801 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 150386 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Cloudy and humid: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the first day of the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

On Monday, August 11, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will pass on the Left Bank.

Cloudy and humid: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the first day of the week

On Monday, August 11, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will occur on the Left Bank of the country, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be south-westerly, turning to north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the north-eastern part during the day. The temperature in the southern part will be 28-33°; in the rest of the territory 23-28°, in most western, northern and Vinnytsia regions 20-25°.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Monday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 22-24°.

World Steelpan Day and Hip Hop Day: what else will be celebrated on August 1111.08.25, 06:35 • 600 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine