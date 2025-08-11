Cloudy and humid: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the first day of the week

On Monday, August 11, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will occur on the Left Bank of the country, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be south-westerly, turning to north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the north-eastern part during the day. The temperature in the southern part will be 28-33°; in the rest of the territory 23-28°, in most western, northern and Vinnytsia regions 20-25°. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Monday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 22-24°.

