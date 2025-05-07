"Classics of All Time": Inter Milan Defeated Barcelona and Reached the Champions League Final

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7482 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12398 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23390 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 30386 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 36358 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81734 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122213 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84818 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77344 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79875 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
3m/s
53%
748 mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 47915 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 40865 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 40638 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 38857 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 16487 views
Publications

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 7482 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 12398 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 39315 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 75783 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 94812 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 44670 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 95058 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 92444 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 104057 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 51897 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

"Classics of All Time": Inter Milan Defeated Barcelona and Reached the Champions League Final

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3084 views

In the Champions League semi-final, Inter defeated Barcelona with a score of 3:3 in the first leg and 3:2 in the second. Simone Inzaghi's team will play in the final against the winner of the PSG-Arsenal pair.

"Classics of All Time": Inter Milan Defeated Barcelona and Reached the Champions League Final

If the 3:3 draw in the first match of Milan's "Inter" in Barcelona last week was one of the matches of the season, then the return match in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League was a game of the century, dpa reports, writes UNN.

Details

More vicissitudes could not be imagined. The host "Inter" was leading 2-0 and seemed to reach the final in Munich on May 31 against "Paris Saint-Germain" or "Arsenal".

But "Barcelona" had other ideas, and they went ahead again with a score of 3:2 in the second half, and Rafinha seemed to score the winning goal.

But Francesco Acerbi, a 37-year-old defender, thought otherwise. Finding himself in the position of a central striker in added time, he finished the game like an experienced striker to get extra time.

Coming on as a substitute, Davide Frattesi, who helped knock out Bayern Munich in the last round, repeated this trick with an extremely calm finish, sending San Siro into raptures. Several saves by Yann Sommer took the Italians beyond the limit.

The Catalan newspaper El Mundo Deportivo agreed with the Italian publications Gazzetta dello Sport and La Stampa, which called the game "epic", while even impartial media such as the British BBC stated that it was a "classic for all time".

It was the clash of styles that made the game even more exciting: "Barcelona" showed the cunning of Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong, while the stubborn "Inter" needed real courage to get back on the field after 2:0 turned into 2:3, the publication points out.

"First of all, compliments to Barcelona. We faced a very strong team and we needed a super game from Inter," coach Simone Inzaghi, whose team lost to Manchester City in the 2023 final, told reporters.

"My boys showed a colossal game to reach the final, and I am very proud of that. They gave it their all," he noted.

"Inter" got a well-deserved day off, given the huge amount of running they had to do, the publication points out. They somehow need to find new strength, as they have to defend the Serie A title before the Champions League final. "Napoli" broke away in the race for the Scudetto, but "Inter" will have to play games with "Torino", "Lazio" and "Como" to try to make the season even better.

Addition

Inter last won the Champions Cup in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, when they also defeated Barca in a thrilling semi-final.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
UEFA
Brent
$62.71
Bitcoin
$97,024.90
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.95
Золото
$3,390.59
Ethereum
$1,844.04