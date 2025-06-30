$41.640.06
Civilian losses from occupation in Ukraine: registry expands capabilities, a new category of claims appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

A new category of claims, A3.6, has appeared in the Register of Damages for Ukraine, concerning the loss of access to or control over real estate in temporarily occupied territories. Ukrainians can submit a corresponding application through the "Diia" portal to record damages.

Civilian losses from occupation in Ukraine: registry expands capabilities, a new category of claims appeared

A new claim category has become available for selection and submission to the Register of Damages for Ukraine. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

This refers to category A3.6 ("Loss of access to or control over immovable property in temporarily occupied territories"). This is already the eleventh category through which victims of Russian aggression and occupation can submit claims to record damages incurred.

This category allows owners of residential or non-residential immovable property to declare the loss of access to or control over property in Ukrainian territories that have come under temporary Russian occupation. A corresponding application can be submitted using the "Diia" portal - to do this, go to the link.

Lubinets called this an important step towards the documentation of damages by Ukrainian citizens and subsequent compensation. He also urged everyone who has lost the right to use their property due to the Russian occupation not to delay submitting an application.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians have declared the property of the local population "ownerless" and threaten criminal liability for its use without permission from the occupation "administration".

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

