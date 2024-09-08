ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Director of the CIA: in the fall of 2022 there was a real risk of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine

Director of the CIA: in the fall of 2022 there was a real risk of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62732 views

Bill Burns warned of the risk of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine in the fall of 2022. He urged not to give in to the Kremlin's nuclear threats and to continue supporting Ukraine.

CIA Director Bill Burns believes that in the fall of 2022 there was a real risk of Russia's possible use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Voice of America.

"There was a moment in the fall of 2022 when I think there was a real risk of a possible use of tactical nuclear weapons," Burns said at a Financial Times event on Saturday in a joint speech with Richard Moore, head of British intelligence agency MI6.

Burns said that in late 2022, Burns met with Russian intelligence chief Naryshkin in Turkey, where he emphasized to the Russian authorities the consequences of a possible nuclear strike.

He urged not to be intimidated by the Kremlin's nuclear threats.

"I never thought, however, and this is my institution's point of view, that we should be unnecessarily alarmed by this. Putin is a bully. He will continue to shake his weapon," Burns added.

The head of British intelligence called Putin "deeply irresponsible" and agreed with Burns that allies should continue to support Ukraine.

"As Bill said, no one in the West is going to be intimidated by this kind of talk or by the behavior of the Russian state, because we understand that we have to stay in this and try to help the Ukrainians regain their independence and sovereignty," Moore added.

Addendum

The National Security and Defense Council admitsthat Putin will use tactical nuclear weapons in case of defeat in Ukraine. 

In September, the Russian media reportedthat Russia insists that it will change its nuclear doctrine due to "escalation" from the West.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

