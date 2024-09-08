Director of the CIA: in the fall of 2022 there was a real risk of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine

CIA Director Bill Burns believes that in the fall of 2022 there was a real risk of Russia's possible use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Voice of America.

"There was a moment in the fall of 2022 when I think there was a real risk of a possible use of tactical nuclear weapons," Burns said at a Financial Times event on Saturday in a joint speech with Richard Moore, head of British intelligence agency MI6.

Burns said that in late 2022, Burns met with Russian intelligence chief Naryshkin in Turkey, where he emphasized to the Russian authorities the consequences of a possible nuclear strike.

He urged not to be intimidated by the Kremlin's nuclear threats.

"I never thought, however, and this is my institution's point of view, that we should be unnecessarily alarmed by this. Putin is a bully. He will continue to shake his weapon," Burns added.

The head of British intelligence called Putin "deeply irresponsible" and agreed with Burns that allies should continue to support Ukraine.

"As Bill said, no one in the West is going to be intimidated by this kind of talk or by the behavior of the Russian state, because we understand that we have to stay in this and try to help the Ukrainians regain their independence and sovereignty," Moore added.

Addendum

The National Security and Defense Council admitsthat Putin will use tactical nuclear weapons in case of defeat in Ukraine.

In September, the Russian media reportedthat Russia insists that it will change its nuclear doctrine due to "escalation" from the West.