Churchill's glasses are being sold in Britain for almost $80,000

Glasses that belonged to Winston Churchill have been put up for sale in Great Britain. The accessory with a tortoiseshell frame, custom-made in 1954, was valued at 59,995 pounds sterling (about 78 thousand dollars). The corresponding announcement appeared on the website of the dealer Paul Fraser Collectibles, reports UNN.

According to the dealership Paul Fraser Collectibles, the glasses have a round tortoiseshell frame and were custom-made in 1954 by craftsmen from C.W. Dixey & Son - a brand that served Churchill for 50 years. The accessory has been preserved in perfect condition, with its original case and certificate of authenticity.

On the temples of the glasses, one can see single white dots - a sign that this particular pair was used by the politician for reading. According to the sellers, Churchill ordered several different pairs for specific tasks - including public speaking, writing, and drawing - each of which was marked with the corresponding number of dots.

