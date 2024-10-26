Chinese hackers attacked Trump and Vance's phones
Chinese hackers attempted to access the phone data of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance through Verizon systems. The attack raised serious concerns about US national security.
Chinese hackers tried to access the phone data of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.
The hacker attack has reportedly raised serious national security concerns, but it is not yet known whether the attackers managed to obtain any data.
Trump's campaign team learned about the data breach this week when it became known that Chinese hackers had attacked not only them but others in the US administration through Verizon's telecommunications systems.
