Chinese EV battery maker to invest $1.2 billion in new Malaysian plant

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 2484 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 8368 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
06:31 AM • 28907 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 53999 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 96348 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 93612 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 228774 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 186220 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 95211 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104587 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5m/s
45%
742mm
Popular news
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injuredJune 30, 01:49 AM • 24925 views
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding06:34 AM • 10624 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 16683 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 15477 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia07:21 AM • 5082 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 28939 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 228795 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 253473 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 240331 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 299072 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 16110 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 67900 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 80267 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 186223 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 59566 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Starlink
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Chinese EV battery maker to invest $1.2 billion in new Malaysian plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Leading Chinese EV battery manufacturer Eve Energy will build its second plant in Malaysia, valued at $1.2 billion, financing the project with funds from a planned Hong Kong listing. The enterprise will produce batteries for energy storage systems, expanding the company's global presence.

Chinese EV battery maker to invest $1.2 billion in new Malaysian plant

Leading Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer Eve Energy will build a second plant in Malaysia worth $1.2 billion, financing the project with funds from a planned listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The plant in Kulim will produce batteries for energy storage systems and will be part of the company's strategy to expand its presence in the global market, particularly in Southeast Asia. This is reported by SCMP as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Chinese company Eve Energy, one of the largest manufacturers of batteries for electric vehicles, will build a new plant in Malaysia for US$1.2 billion. The project will be financed with funds raised from the upcoming listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. This is Eve's second plant in Malaysia.

The new enterprise will be located in the city of Kulim, Kedah state, in the north of the country. Construction will last up to two and a half years. The plant will produce batteries for energy storage systems - this segment of the market is growing rapidly. The production capacities are not yet disclosed.

The company, whose shares are already traded in Shenzhen, plans to attract financing not only through the exchange but also through loans. Eve notes that "the project will stimulate the expansion of the company's overseas business and satisfy the growing global demand for energy storage."

The plant, according to their estimates, will help mitigate the risks arising from the escalation of international trade disputes and stimulate the growth of our business.

The decision to start construction still needs to be approved by the Chinese and Malaysian authorities. The company confirmed information about IPO preparations on June 9.

Eve plans to go public in Hong Kong to actively develop its business abroad. Details of the placement are still being worked out.

According to SNE Research, as of the first four months of 2025, Eve held 2.7% of the global EV battery market.

In 2024, its net profit was 3.2 billion yuan (14.8% more than last year), and revenue slightly decreased - by 0.4%, to 48.6 billion yuan.

 - the publication notes.

Today, six of the ten largest battery manufacturers are Chinese companies. They control almost 70% of the global market, although the vast majority of products are still sold domestically.

Chinese-made batteries are in high demand worldwide due to their manufacturing cost advantage. Southeast Asia is a key market where they seek to increase capacity.

- said Davis Zhang, a senior executive at Suzhou Hazardtex.

Zhang adds that Chinese manufacturers are banking on lithium iron phosphate technology. Its production is approximately 30% cheaper than that of traditional nickel-cobalt-manganese technology, which is popular outside of China.

Addition

Eve's first plant in Kulim is already operational - it produces batteries for power tools and e-bikes. The new project is expected to significantly expand the company's presence in the region.

By going public, Eve joins a number of Chinese companies seeking to attract foreign investment. These include automakers Chery and Seres, and manufacturers of components for "smart" cars, such as Hesai (lidar) and Pony.ai (autonomous driving).

For comparison: the world's largest battery manufacturer, CATL, recently raised $5.22 billion during its IPO in Hong Kong. This was the largest public offering of 2025. The company stated that it would use these funds to build new plants outside of China - foreign markets already account for a third of their revenue.

Xiaomi shares hit record highs after the success of new SUV, a Tesla competitor27.06.25, 14:02 • 2180 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Malaysia
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9