Chinese components found in Russian reconnaissance UAV similar to Shahed-136 - HUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published information about the components of a UAV used by Russians as a reconnaissance and false target to detect Ukrainian air defense positions and overload them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

This apparatus has a delta-wing type fuselage, similar to the Shahed-136, but significantly smaller. It can also carry a warhead weighing up to 15 kg.

All components and blocks in the drone are of Chinese origin. Almost half of them are produced by the Chinese company CUAV Technology – it specializes in research, development, and production of system modules and applications for UAVs.

In October 2022, the company announced restrictions on the supply of its products to Ukraine and Russia to prevent their use for military purposes. However, already in 2023, Russia presented a vertical take-off UAV, allegedly of its own design. In fact, it turned out to be a CUAV Technology product, available on Aliexpress.

In addition, this UAV is equipped with a Chinese copy of the Australian RFD900x data transmission module from RFDesign. It is designed for long-distance data transmission (up to 40 km in direct line of sight depending on the antenna).

