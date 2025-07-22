$41.820.07
Chinese components found in Russian reconnaissance UAV similar to Shahed-136 - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

• 910 views

 • 910 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) found that a Russian reconnaissance UAV, used to detect air defense systems, contains Chinese components. Almost half of the parts are produced by CUAV Technology, which previously restricted supplies to the Russian Federation.

Chinese components found in Russian reconnaissance UAV similar to Shahed-136 - HUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published information about the components of a UAV used by Russians as a reconnaissance and false target to detect Ukrainian air defense positions and overload them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

This apparatus has a delta-wing type fuselage, similar to the Shahed-136, but significantly smaller. It can also carry a warhead weighing up to 15 kg.

All components and blocks in the drone are of Chinese origin. Almost half of them are produced by the Chinese company CUAV Technology – it specializes in research, development, and production of system modules and applications for UAVs.

Ukraine began producing "LEGIT" combat robots for defense needs6/29/25, 8:09 PM • 36643 views

In October 2022, the company announced restrictions on the supply of its products to Ukraine and Russia to prevent their use for military purposes. However, already in 2023, Russia presented a vertical take-off UAV, allegedly of its own design. In fact, it turned out to be a CUAV Technology product, available on Aliexpress.

In addition, this UAV is equipped with a Chinese copy of the Australian RFD900x data transmission module from RFDesign. It is designed for long-distance data transmission (up to 40 km in direct line of sight depending on the antenna).

Recall

Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine has developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and contracted tens of thousands of long-range drones. This allows for high-precision strikes on important targets in Russian territory.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarTechnologies
Rustem Umerov
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Tesla
