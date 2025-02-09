Chinese cargo ship runs aground off Sakhalin coast

The Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 ran aground near Sakhalin, just 200 meters from the shore. There are 20 crew members on board.

Writes UNN citing Radio Liberty.

The Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 ran aground near the port of Nevelsk on Sakhalin, about 200 meters from the shore. It was on its way to Nevelsk from the Chinese port of Jiangyin, but suffered an accident on the night of February 9.

There are 20 crew members on board. A rescue operation is planned, but it cannot be launched yet due to unfavorable weather conditions.

According to the crew, there were no casualties. TASS reports that the vessel was carrying coal, fuel oil and motor oil.

According to Telegram channel Baza, 56 tons of diesel fuel, 706 tons of fuel oil and 1,000 tons of coal are on board. The vessel suffered a breach.

According to official data, no fuel leakage has been recorded, but an emergency regime has been introduced in the Nevelsky district. The Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into a possible violation of maritime traffic safety rules.

Recall

The Russian merchant ship Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Spain. Fourteen crew members were taken to the port of Cartagena.