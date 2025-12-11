China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowess

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
December 10, 09:59 PM • 13198 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 26996 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 26943 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 28956 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 26289 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 24469 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 30283 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 21678 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20807 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 33905 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
100%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates almost UAH 31 million for the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on Ternopil - SvyrydenkoDecember 10, 08:56 PM • 5850 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhoto01:49 AM • 10318 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get02:22 AM • 4182 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 14092 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 10045 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 21898 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 23481 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 29791 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 33905 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 37600 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vasyl Lomachenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
Republic of Ireland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 14319 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 19805 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 16591 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 24134 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 34209 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Buk air defense system
WhatsApp

China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowess

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

China has conducted the maiden flight of the "Jutian", considered the world's largest drone carrier. This apparatus is capable of launching combat swarms and deploying multiple drones and missiles.

China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowess

China has conducted the first flight of what is believed to be the world's largest drone carrier, highlighting its achievements in unmanned aerial vehicles capable of launching combat swarms, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The "Jiutian" unmanned aerial vehicle completed its first mission in China's northwestern Shaanxi province, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday without details. The aircraft is compared to an aircraft carrier for its ability to host multiple drones and missiles. "Jiutian" means "nine heavens" - a Chinese term meaning extremely high heavens.

The "Jiutian" was unveiled to the public last year at the Zhuhai Airshow. The drone can carry up to six tons and has eight hardpoints for guided bombs, air-to-air and anti-ship missiles, as well as kamikaze drones.

Its fuselage can accommodate over 100 small drones designed to be launched in swarms to suppress enemy air defenses. However, according to weapons experts, its size may reduce its stealth in combat.

China has made steady progress in developing unmanned systems, attracting attention with platforms such as the first new-generation amphibious assault ships, which are considered the largest of their kind.

In September, Chinese leader Xi Jinping showcased the country's latest combat drones at a military parade in Beijing, which also highlighted China's nuclear ambitions and broader efforts to modernize its armed forces and counter US dominance.

At the same time, China has begun military purges in response to what US intelligence believes is widespread corruption undermining Xi Jinping's ambitions. Serious concerns have been raised about corruption that has undermined the quality of weapons and the capabilities of units such as the Rocket Force, which controls the country's missile and nuclear arsenal and would play a crucial role if China invaded Taiwan, the publication writes.

Drones have become the subject of close attention in weapons development, as Russia's war against Ukraine has highlighted their effectiveness. These inexpensive systems can destroy much more expensive equipment, including tanks, ships, and even other drones.

Chinese drone developments have been supported by a large manufacturing base that boasts the successes of civilian companies such as DJI and Easy Fly Intelligent Technology (Wuhan) Co. Ltd.

The Jiutian drone is manufactured by Xi'an Chida Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a state-owned defense enterprise.

Before joining the rest of the UAV fleet used by the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the aircraft must undergo a series of operational tests.

China increases drone supplies to Russia, reduces sales to Ukraine and the West - ISW30.05.25, 07:46 • 3933 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
China