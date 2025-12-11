China has conducted the first flight of what is believed to be the world's largest drone carrier, highlighting its achievements in unmanned aerial vehicles capable of launching combat swarms, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The "Jiutian" unmanned aerial vehicle completed its first mission in China's northwestern Shaanxi province, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday without details. The aircraft is compared to an aircraft carrier for its ability to host multiple drones and missiles. "Jiutian" means "nine heavens" - a Chinese term meaning extremely high heavens.

The "Jiutian" was unveiled to the public last year at the Zhuhai Airshow. The drone can carry up to six tons and has eight hardpoints for guided bombs, air-to-air and anti-ship missiles, as well as kamikaze drones.

Its fuselage can accommodate over 100 small drones designed to be launched in swarms to suppress enemy air defenses. However, according to weapons experts, its size may reduce its stealth in combat.

China has made steady progress in developing unmanned systems, attracting attention with platforms such as the first new-generation amphibious assault ships, which are considered the largest of their kind.

In September, Chinese leader Xi Jinping showcased the country's latest combat drones at a military parade in Beijing, which also highlighted China's nuclear ambitions and broader efforts to modernize its armed forces and counter US dominance.

At the same time, China has begun military purges in response to what US intelligence believes is widespread corruption undermining Xi Jinping's ambitions. Serious concerns have been raised about corruption that has undermined the quality of weapons and the capabilities of units such as the Rocket Force, which controls the country's missile and nuclear arsenal and would play a crucial role if China invaded Taiwan, the publication writes.

Drones have become the subject of close attention in weapons development, as Russia's war against Ukraine has highlighted their effectiveness. These inexpensive systems can destroy much more expensive equipment, including tanks, ships, and even other drones.

Chinese drone developments have been supported by a large manufacturing base that boasts the successes of civilian companies such as DJI and Easy Fly Intelligent Technology (Wuhan) Co. Ltd.

The Jiutian drone is manufactured by Xi'an Chida Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a state-owned defense enterprise.

Before joining the rest of the UAV fleet used by the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the aircraft must undergo a series of operational tests.

