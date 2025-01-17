China's GDP growth in 2024 reached the target of 5%

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

China's GDP growth in 2024 reached the target of 5%

China's GDP growth in 2024 reached the target of 5%

Kyiv  •  UNN

China's economy grew by 5% in 2024, driven by increased production and exports. However, the country faces the problems of weak consumer demand and the risk of deflation.

China's economy grew by 5% in 2024 amid rising production, official data showed, while companies increased exports in anticipation of higher US duties and Beijing stepped up stimulus efforts, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The country's economy "rebounded markedly" in the fourth quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics said, growing by 5.4% year-on-year and recovering from slower growth in the third quarter.

"Thanks to the package of additional [stimulus] measures, confidence has been effectively strengthened and the economy has recovered markedly," the NBS said in its 2024 GDP data release on Friday.

The annual rate, which slightly exceeded economists' forecasts of 4.9%, fell short of last year's 5.2% growth and was the lowest since 1990, excluding the years affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The data come as Beijing tries to revive strong growth in a two-speed economy in which strong exports and manufacturing offset weak household sentiment, the newspaper writes.

In September, the central bank announced an easing of monetary policy and support for the stock market. Beijing has also launched a program to refinance local government debt and accelerate stimulus spending aimed at infrastructure and other areas.

But economists fear that China is at risk of entrenched deflation. Producer prices have been in negative territory for more than two years, and consumer prices managed to grow by only 0.1% in December.

NBS Director Kang Yi said at a press conference that 2024 can be "characterized as an extremely turbulent year, marked by intensifying geopolitical conflicts and escalating trade protectionism.

Analysts expect Beijing to set its official growth target for 2025 at around 5 percent for the third year in a row when its parliament convenes in March, although trade is expected to be challenged by new US President Donald Trump's threats to raise tariffs.

"The negative impact of the external environment is deepening. Domestic demand remains insufficient," Kang said, adding that ‘employment and income growth’ is under pressure.

Retail sales grew by 3.5 percent last year, as consumer confidence remained weak amid the ongoing housing market downturn, while industrial production grew by 5.8 percent, driven by strong manufacturing growth.

Residential real estate prices declined in China's largest cities, but new housing prices rose in Shanghai.

Another sign of the country's long-term structural problems is that China's population fell by almost 1.4 million in 2024, the third year in a row, as a slight increase in births compared to the previous year at 9.54 million was offset by 10.93 million deaths.

Although China's economic growth exceeded expectations, the headline figure "hides some hidden vulnerabilities," said Frederick Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC.

China's trade surplus with the rest of the world hit a record high of nearly $1 trillion in 2024, thanks to strong export growth as Chinese manufacturers ramped up production to offset sluggish domestic demand, customs data showed last week. Import growth remained more modest.

"The current Achilles' heel of the Chinese economy is a really indecisive consumer," Neumann said. - "All this points to the need for additional incentives, especially the need to support consumer purchasing power.

The press release also emphasizes doubts about China's official data, which some analysts are increasingly concerned do not reflect the hidden weakness of the economy.

"The Chinese government's perceived achievement of its growth target is a Pyrrhic victory that further undermines the credibility of official data and, at best, reflects an economy that still suffers from fragility and a loss of confidence in government policies," said Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Morgan Stanley analysts said that the higher-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter "may be short-lived" and may weaken from the second quarter.

China sets record trade surplus before Trump's inauguration13.01.25, 10:07 • 22807 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
cornell-universityCornell University
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising