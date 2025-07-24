China's Foreign Ministry stated that third parties should not influence Beijing's ties with Moscow

Cooperation between China and Russia is not directed against other states and should not be influenced by third parties. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, Global Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

Commenting on the EU's calls for China to limit trade and industrial cooperation with Russia amid the war in Ukraine, Guo replied: "I would like to emphasize that the interaction between China and Russia is not directed against any third party, and that it should not be influenced by any third party."

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. They called on China to use its influence on Russia to stop its aggressive war against Ukraine, acknowledging that relations between Beijing and Brussels had reached a "turning point."

According to reports from three European security experts, Chinese-made engines are secretly supplied through shell companies to a state-owned drone manufacturer in Russia called "industrial refrigeration units," this is done to avoid detection after Western sanctions.