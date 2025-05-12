$41.550.04
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM • 3322 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10076 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 22141 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20177 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27056 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 46496 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 30472 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 46464 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 68165 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84754 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Publications
Exclusives
China supports dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to reach a "mutually acceptable" peace agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

China declares its support for peace efforts regarding Ukraine and is ready to cooperate with the international community. Beijing emphasizes the need for a fair and lasting peace agreement.

China supports dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to reach a "mutually acceptable" peace agreement

China welcomes efforts aimed at achieving a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war and achieving peace in Ukraine. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, UNN reports with reference to Mehr and Tagesschau.

Details

Beijing supports all efforts aimed at resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine.

We welcome all efforts aimed at achieving peace, and we hope that all interested parties will continue dialogue and negotiations with a view to concluding a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable to all parties a peace agreement that will ultimately lead to a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in Beijing on Monday.

The statement of the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also states about Beijing's readiness to "work together with the international community" on a political settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Lin Jian said that China will continue to "play a positive role in resolving the conflict."

Let us recall

Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

The Kremlin repeats its demands for Ukraine: the only way to peace is to fully satisfy Russia's needs. Putin demands the removal of the pro-Western government and Ukraine's renunciation of joining NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12 and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine doubts that Putin will agree to negotiations with Zelenskyy in Turkey on May 15. Sybiha considers it unlikely that Russia will have enough courage.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
NATO
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
