China supports dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to reach a "mutually acceptable" peace agreement

China welcomes efforts aimed at achieving a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war and achieving peace in Ukraine. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, UNN reports with reference to Mehr and Tagesschau.

Details

Beijing supports all efforts aimed at resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine.

We welcome all efforts aimed at achieving peace, and we hope that all interested parties will continue dialogue and negotiations with a view to concluding a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable to all parties a peace agreement that will ultimately lead to a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in Beijing on Monday.

The statement of the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also states about Beijing's readiness to "work together with the international community" on a political settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Lin Jian said that China will continue to "play a positive role in resolving the conflict."

Let us recall

Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

The Kremlin repeats its demands for Ukraine: the only way to peace is to fully satisfy Russia's needs. Putin demands the removal of the pro-Western government and Ukraine's renunciation of joining NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12 and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine doubts that Putin will agree to negotiations with Zelenskyy in Turkey on May 15. Sybiha considers it unlikely that Russia will have enough courage.