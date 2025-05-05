China is testing the world's fastest train with a super-accurate braking system

China has launched tests of a new generation of high-speed train that will be the fastest train in the world. This was reported by the PRC government portal, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, we are talking about the CR450 high-speed train prototype - the fastest high-speed train in the world. Currently, according to reports, it is undergoing typical testing in China.

It is reported that one of the key features of the CR450 is a unique braking system: the train must come to a complete stop from 400 km/h in just 112 seconds, covering 6,500 meters in the process. This requires exceptional precision - in particular, the manufacturing accuracy of the brake hub must be no more than 0.005 millimeters, which is sixteen times thinner than a human hair.

As noted on the Chinese government portal, after months of research, the Chinese technical team not only coped with the task of machining the hub on a lathe, but also eliminated an entire production stage and doubled the efficiency compared to foreign grinding technologies.

Recall

In December 2024, China presented a prototype of the CR450 train, capable of reaching speeds of 450 km/h.