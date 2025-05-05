China is testing the world's fastest train with a super-accurate braking system

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 22224 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
May 5, 08:41 AM • 90439 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90439 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144120 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149677 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166579 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 185243 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225435 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112370 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105721 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104173 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Popular news

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro
May 5, 08:03 AM • 69399 views

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69399 views

Bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in 5 regions, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo
May 5, 08:19 AM • 10855 views

May 5, 08:19 AM • 10855 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions
May 5, 08:45 AM • 66289 views

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66289 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?
01:53 PM • 48840 views

01:53 PM • 48840 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known
03:36 PM • 8382 views

03:36 PM • 8382 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48907 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 144120 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 149677 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225435 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102022 views
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions
May 5, 08:45 AM • 66342 views

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66342 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro
May 5, 08:03 AM • 69446 views

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69446 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections
May 5, 07:50 AM • 76414 views

May 5, 07:50 AM • 76414 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil
May 4, 04:24 PM • 34279 views

May 4, 04:24 PM • 34279 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You
May 4, 04:30 AM • 51677 views

May 4, 04:30 AM • 51677 views
China is testing the world's fastest train with a super-accurate braking system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4512 views

China is testing the CR450 prototype, the fastest train in the world. It has a unique braking system that allows it to stop from 400 km/h in 112 seconds.

China is testing the world's fastest train with a super-accurate braking system

China has launched tests of a new generation of high-speed train that will be the fastest train in the world. This was reported by the PRC government portal, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, we are talking about the CR450 high-speed train prototype - the fastest high-speed train in the world. Currently, according to reports, it is undergoing typical testing in China.

It is reported that one of the key features of the CR450 is a unique braking system: the train must come to a complete stop from 400 km/h in just 112 seconds, covering 6,500 meters in the process. This requires exceptional precision - in particular, the manufacturing accuracy of the brake hub must be no more than 0.005 millimeters, which is sixteen times thinner than a human hair.

As noted on the Chinese government portal, after months of research, the Chinese technical team not only coped with the task of machining the hub on a lathe, but also eliminated an entire production stage and doubled the efficiency compared to foreign grinding technologies.

Recall

In December 2024, China presented a prototype of the CR450 train, capable of reaching speeds of 450 km/h.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
China
