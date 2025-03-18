China has stated its readiness to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Beijing may provide assistance to Ukraine in reconstruction, taking into account the wishes of both parties, said a representative of China Aid, commenting on Zelensky's words about possible assistance from China.
Beijing may provide assistance in the reconstruction of Ukraine "in accordance with the wishes of the parties." This was stated by a spokesman for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, also known as China Aid, Li Ming, UNN reports, citing the South China Morning Post.
China is ready to continue providing assistance to the best of our ability, which also includes participation in the future reconstruction of Ukraine
They were asked to comment on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that China "can help" in establishing peace and restoring the country.
Talks about post-war support for Ukraine have become more relevant after US President Donald Trump's promise to end the war in Ukraine.
Against the background of economic tension between the US and China, Trump announced a possible visit by Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, the Chinese leader refused to attend the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China.