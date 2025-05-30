China has intensified artificial rainmaking to save the wheat harvest - Bloomberg

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2352 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11336 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16345 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16275 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31137 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41445 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26083 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27796 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152469 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164015 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26518 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19634 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 19535 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10510 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10445 views
Publications

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 470 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10524 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16274 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31136 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41444 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2432 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 19602 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19693 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116751 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109329 views
China has intensified artificial rainmaking to save the wheat harvest - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

China has stepped up weather modification measures to increase rainfall in wheat-growing areas. An additional 500 million cubic meters of precipitation was provided with the help of rockets, airplanes and drones.

China has intensified artificial rainmaking to save the wheat harvest - Bloomberg

China has stepped up its efforts to change weather conditions in order to increase precipitation in the arid wheat-growing areas in the north of the country. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details 

It is reported that, according to the China Meteorological Administration, the necessary rains in China's grain belt last week prompted the authorities to coordinate operations to increase precipitation. 

In particular, chemical compounds were used, which were launched with the help of rockets fired into the ground, airplanes and drones to stimulate precipitation and suppress hail.

According to reports, China claims to be implementing the world's largest weather modification program, and has increased investment in recent years, amid climate change increasing risks to food security.

China conducted 20% more ground-based precipitation improvement operations this year compared to the same period in 2024. The operations resulted in an increase in precipitation by almost a third.

It is noted that these measures provided an additional 500 million cubic meters of precipitation in just one week, which became critical for the wheat harvest.

Glacier collapse in Switzerland highlights the risks of climate change: the trend is global and already irreversible - AP 30.05.25, 09:05 • 3704 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldAgronomy news
Bloomberg L.P.
China
