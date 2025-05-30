China has intensified artificial rainmaking to save the wheat harvest - Bloomberg

China has stepped up its efforts to change weather conditions in order to increase precipitation in the arid wheat-growing areas in the north of the country. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that, according to the China Meteorological Administration, the necessary rains in China's grain belt last week prompted the authorities to coordinate operations to increase precipitation.

In particular, chemical compounds were used, which were launched with the help of rockets fired into the ground, airplanes and drones to stimulate precipitation and suppress hail.

According to reports, China claims to be implementing the world's largest weather modification program, and has increased investment in recent years, amid climate change increasing risks to food security.

China conducted 20% more ground-based precipitation improvement operations this year compared to the same period in 2024. The operations resulted in an increase in precipitation by almost a third.

It is noted that these measures provided an additional 500 million cubic meters of precipitation in just one week, which became critical for the wheat harvest.

