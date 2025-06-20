China commissioned its first large methanol-powered container ship

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5748 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 29167 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 34017 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 24779 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 56009 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 67596 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 60934 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 43026 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 37129 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 46142 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
8.1m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 45008 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed ForcesJune 20, 08:11 AM • 43843 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 38951 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 51069 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 41828 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 29164 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 34014 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 22011 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 43082 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 52302 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 2914 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 14910 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 19135 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 67417 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 87982 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

China commissioned its first large methanol-powered container ship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

Shanghai has commissioned its first large methanol-powered container ship, with a capacity of over 16,000 containers. The ship will reduce CO₂ emissions by 120,000 tons annually.

China commissioned its first large methanol-powered container ship

In Shanghai, the country's first history-making large-capacity methanol dual-fuel container ship with a capacity of over 16 thousand containers has been put into operation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

The breakthrough in the field of environmentally friendly marine transport was announced by the Chinese company Cosco Shipping Yangpu.

This is the first order from a Chinese shipowner, the first delivery by a Chinese shipyard, and the first actual application of a domestically produced methanol engine on a ship.

The container ship is 366 meters long and 51 meters wide, capable of holding up to 16,136 TEU, and is equipped with an extra-large methanol tank.

The 11,000 cubic meter tank allows the ship to travel from the Far East to the US East Coast without needing refueling.

The vessel is equipped with China's first domestically produced methanol dual-fuel main engine, a dual-fuel marine boiler, and the first methanol generator set ever used on a container ship in the country.

At the same time, the dual-fuel system allows flexible mode switching depending on the route. The new type of vessel significantly reduces harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

The ship is expected to reduce CO at 120 thousand tons annually.

Chinese fighters flew dangerously close to Japanese patrol planes: Tokyo expressed concern12.06.25, 09:57 • 9722 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9