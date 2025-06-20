China commissioned its first large methanol-powered container ship

In Shanghai, the country's first history-making large-capacity methanol dual-fuel container ship with a capacity of over 16 thousand containers has been put into operation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

The breakthrough in the field of environmentally friendly marine transport was announced by the Chinese company Cosco Shipping Yangpu.

This is the first order from a Chinese shipowner, the first delivery by a Chinese shipyard, and the first actual application of a domestically produced methanol engine on a ship.

The container ship is 366 meters long and 51 meters wide, capable of holding up to 16,136 TEU, and is equipped with an extra-large methanol tank.

The 11,000 cubic meter tank allows the ship to travel from the Far East to the US East Coast without needing refueling.

The vessel is equipped with China's first domestically produced methanol dual-fuel main engine, a dual-fuel marine boiler, and the first methanol generator set ever used on a container ship in the country.

At the same time, the dual-fuel system allows flexible mode switching depending on the route. The new type of vessel significantly reduces harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

The ship is expected to reduce CO at 120 thousand tons annually.

