China can help return Ukrainians deported by Russia - Lubinets

During a meeting with the government delegation of the People's Republic of China, headed by Special Representative for Eurasia Li Hui, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted that China, through its influence on Russia, can help Ukraine return home people deported by Russia. UNN reports this with reference to the Obmudsman's Telegram channel.

Details

Lubinets said that the topic of his speech at the meeting was primarily to show the Chinese delegation what kind of arbitrariness Russia is committing against prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained in the TOT of Ukraine. We are talking about torture and ill-treatment, executions and murders of Ukrainians.

Using several examples, we have shown how Ukrainians in Russian captivity and illegal detention have changed. These are the consequences of Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions and non-compliance with IHL - wrote Lubinets.

He pointed out that Ukraine is already working to bring its people home. In particular, an international platform for the release of civilians illegally detained by Russia and an international coalition of countries for the return of Ukrainian children were created.

"He said that China could help us in this. After all, we are aware of the fact that this country influences Russia at the geopolitical level," the Ombudsman emphasized.

Visit of the Chinese delegation led by Li Hui: what meetings took place, what was discussed