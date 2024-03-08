China can help return Ukrainians deported by Russia - Lubinets

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10167 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 26499 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28317 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 179193 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166878 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216422 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248184 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153977 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371385 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 26499 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 179194 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166878 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 159025 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1934 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16057 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20816 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27900 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

China can help return Ukrainians deported by Russia - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39326 views

During a meeting with a Chinese government delegation, Lubinets said that China could help Ukraine return Ukrainians deported by Russia through its influence in Russia.

China can help return Ukrainians deported by Russia - Lubinets

During a meeting with the government delegation of the People's Republic of China, headed by Special Representative for Eurasia Li Hui, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted that China, through its influence on Russia, can help Ukraine return home people deported by Russia. UNN reports this with reference to the Obmudsman's Telegram channel. 

Details

Lubinets said that the topic of his speech at the meeting was primarily to show the Chinese delegation what kind of arbitrariness Russia is committing against prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained in the TOT of Ukraine. We are talking about torture and ill-treatment, executions and murders of Ukrainians. 

Using several examples, we have shown how Ukrainians in Russian captivity and illegal detention have changed. These are the consequences of Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions and non-compliance with IHL

- wrote Lubinets.

He pointed out that Ukraine is already working to bring its people home. In particular, an international platform for the release of civilians illegally detained by Russia  and an international coalition of countries for the return of Ukrainian children were created. 

"He said that China could help us in this. After all, we are aware of the fact that this country influences Russia at the geopolitical level," the Ombudsman emphasized. 

Visit of the Chinese delegation led by Li Hui: what meetings took place, what was discussed07.03.24, 22:51 • 59469 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
China
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11