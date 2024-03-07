Visit of the Chinese delegation led by Li Hui: what meetings took place, what was discussed

The Presidential Office hosted a Chinese delegation. The visit was paid by Li Hui, the Special Representative of the Government of the People's Republic of China for Eurasia. The press service of the Presidential Office told how the guests were greeted and what they talked about, UNN reports.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side held a briefing with the Chinese delegates on the security situation in Ukraine, headed by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

We value our partnership with China and hope that today's talks will be another step towards deepening and strengthening our relations. ... It is very important that you hear about the situation on the frontline, what is happening and where we are, firsthand. - said Andriy Yermak, welcoming the guests to Kyiv.

The Presidential Administration noted that this is the second time Li Hui has visited Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The trip is being made pursuant to previous bilateral agreements reached during a telephone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on April 26, 2023.

As part of the dialogue, the Chinese delegation was briefed on the situation on the battlefield, the functioning of the "grain corridor," the return of prisoners of war, the protection of the rights of civilian hostages, and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

The Chinese guests were shown samples of the wreckage of a downed DPRK missile and other elements of the weapons that were transferred to Russia and used by it to attack Ukraine.

Vladyslav Vlasyuk emphasized that Russia uses spare parts from third countries to manufacture weapons, including Shahed attack UAVs, reconnaissance drones, missiles, optical devices, navigation systems, and aircraft parts.

For his part, Roman Mashovets emphasized that these components are becoming part of the munitions used against Ukrainian civilians.

In addition to this briefing, the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, met separately with the Special Representative of the Chinese Government, Li Hui.

During these talks, the parties discussed the prospects of establishing a just peace for Ukraine, restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula.

Among other things, the parties discussed the possibility of China's assistance in ending the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and exchanging prisoners. They also discussed the demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, nuclear safety and other international initiatives of our country.

Andriy Yermak spoke about the measures taken to implement the Peace Formula and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. The Head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of the widest possible support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula by all countries of the world.

