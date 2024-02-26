$41.340.03
China accuses the US of bias in WTO report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36576 views

China accused the United States of bias and false accusations in the WTO report, saying that the report ignores China's progress in fulfilling its WTO obligations and denies China's contribution to world trade.

China accuses the US of bias in WTO report

China claims that the United States has made false accusations in a report on China's compliance with the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. This is reported by Сhinadailyhk, according to UNN.

Details

The United States unfairly accuses China of creating "overcapacity," which fully reflects the arrogant and hegemonic behavior of the United States

China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday.

China believes that the United States is ignoring the "great progress" it has made in fulfilling its WTO obligations and that the Americans are denying China's contribution to the multilateral trading system and the global economy.

China allegedly uses private companies to hack citizens and foreign governments - Financial Times23.02.24, 09:59 • 23247 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
China
United States
