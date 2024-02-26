China claims that the United States has made false accusations in a report on China's compliance with the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. This is reported by Сhinadailyhk, according to UNN.

The United States unfairly accuses China of creating "overcapacity," which fully reflects the arrogant and hegemonic behavior of the United States China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday.

China believes that the United States is ignoring the "great progress" it has made in fulfilling its WTO obligations and that the Americans are denying China's contribution to the multilateral trading system and the global economy.

