China allegedly uses private companies to hack citizens and foreign governments - Financial Times

A major data leak has revealed that China has probably hired a private company to monitor a number of foreign governments and organizations, as well as spy on its own citizens. This was reported by the international edition of the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, screenshots, pricing tables, and internal messages were found on the Internet, which together reveal a significant part of the internal workings of Shanghai Anxun Information Technology, also known as I-Soon, a company that provides services to Chinese public security agencies.

The files indicate that I-Soon employees received various materials ranging from medical records in a Taiwanese hospital during the coronavirus pandemic to call records of Kazakh telecommunications operators. Specific examples of penetration of cyber infrastructure and data collection activities of government agencies in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Mongolia were identified.

There are also confirmations from several people close to Shanghai Anxun, although they say some of the conclusions about the possibility of cyber espionage are exaggerated. The FT reached out for comment, but Shanghai Anxun did not return calls to its office, and its website was reportedly unavailable.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it was not aware of the situation.

In principle, the Chinese side strongly opposes all forms of cyberattacks and fights them legally - Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said.

According to other media reports, the Chinese police are currently investigating the leak of online documents from a private security contractor with ties to the country's top police leadership and other government agencies. The leaked information includes dozens of documents, including contracts, marketing presentations, product manuals, customer and employee lists, which provide a detailed picture of hacking activities and tools used to spy on both Chinese citizens and foreigners, writes tomshw.it

