In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

China allegedly uses private companies to hack citizens and foreign governments - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 23247 views

A major data leak revealed that China may have hired a private company to spy on foreign governments and monitor its own citizens.

China allegedly uses private companies to hack citizens and foreign governments - Financial Times

A major data leak has revealed that China has probably hired a private company to monitor a number of foreign governments and organizations, as well as spy on its own citizens. This was reported by the international edition of the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, screenshots, pricing tables, and internal messages were found on the Internet, which together reveal a significant part of the internal workings of Shanghai Anxun Information Technology, also known as I-Soon, a company that provides services to Chinese public security agencies.

The files indicate that I-Soon employees received various materials ranging from medical records in a Taiwanese hospital during the coronavirus pandemic to call records of Kazakh telecommunications operators. Specific examples of penetration of cyber infrastructure and data collection activities of government agencies in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Mongolia were identified.

There are also confirmations from several people close to Shanghai Anxun, although they say some of the conclusions about the possibility of cyber espionage are exaggerated. The FT reached out for comment, but Shanghai Anxun did not return calls to its office, and its website was reportedly unavailable.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it was not aware of the situation.

In principle, the Chinese side strongly opposes all forms of cyberattacks and fights them legally

- Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said.

AddendumAddendum

According to other media reports, the Chinese police are currently investigating the leak of online documents from a private security contractor with ties to the country's top police leadership and other government agencies. The leaked information includes dozens of documents, including contracts, marketing presentations, product manuals, customer and employee lists, which provide a detailed picture of hacking activities and tools used to spy on both Chinese citizens and foreigners, writes tomshw.it

Recall

The White House is investing $20 billion to replace about 200 Chinese-made cranes operating in US portsdue to cybersecurity concerns.

China called for respect for Ukraine's territorial integrityand a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy thanked the countries participating in the Aviation Coalition for training Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 fighters to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Financial Times
Malaysia
Thailand
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
F-16 Fighting Falcon
