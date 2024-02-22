US to impose new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile sales to Russia - White House

The United States will impose new sanctions against Iran "in the coming days" for Tehran's support of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was announced by the White House, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

White House spokesman John Kirby cited Tehran's decision, reported by Reuters, to supply Moscow with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles as a step aimed at deepening military ties between the two countries.

The U.S. has no independent verification of arms transfers, Kirby said. He added that President Joe Biden would nonetheless move forward with sanctions against Iran for its "continued support" for Russia's war - penalties that could be increased if Tehran transfers missiles.

Iran transfers hundreds of ballistic missiles with a range of up to 700 km to Russia - Reuters

"We will impose additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days, and we are prepared to go further if Iran sells ballistic missiles to Russia," Kirby told reporters.

The newspaper notes that the US has already imposed tough sanctions on Iran, so any additional financial measures would be a symbolic reprimand. Biden said he would also announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine and in response to the death of imprisoned Russian politician Alexei Navalny.

If Iran continues to provide ballistic missiles to Russia, the international community's response will be "swift" and "severe," Kirby said. The United States will raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council and "coordinate further response options with our allies and partners in Europe and elsewhere," the spokesman said.