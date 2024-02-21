Iran transfers hundreds of ballistic missiles with a range of up to 700 km to Russia - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93335 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109626 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152362 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252255 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174570 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226896 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40460 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74910 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43030 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35739 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68346 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252256 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225279 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93342 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68346 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74910 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113313 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114193 views
Iran transfers hundreds of ballistic missiles with a range of up to 700 km to Russia - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113313 views

According to new reports, Iran has transferred hundreds of ballistic missiles with a range of up to 700 km to Russia.

Iran has supplied Russia with about 400 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, Reuters writes citing a number of sources in Iran, UNN reports. 

Details 

The new deliveries include Zolfaghar missiles, which, according to experts, can hit targets at a distance of 300 to 700 km. 

According to Reuters, supplies to Russia from Iran  began in early January after a deal was signed by representatives of the two countries at meetings in Tehran and Moscow late last year. 

 According to one Iranian source, at least four missile deliveries have been made, and more will follow in the coming weeks. 

As noted, some of the missiles were sent to Russia by ship across the Caspian Sea, and some by plane. 

"There will be other deliveries. There is no reason to hide it. We are allowed to export weapons to any country we wish," said the second Iranian official.

Addendum

In early January, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that the United States is concerned that Russia is close to acquiring short-range ballistic weapons from Iran in addition to the missiles it has already received from the DPRK. 

A U.S. official told Reuters that Washington had seen evidence of active progress in the talks, but that there was no indication that the deliveries had taken place.

The representative of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, reported that there is a threat of ballistic missile deliveries to Russia from Iran, as the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation is not coping with the plans. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
white-houseWhite House
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
north-koreaNorth Korea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising