Iran transfers hundreds of ballistic missiles with a range of up to 700 km to Russia - Reuters

Iran has supplied Russia with about 400 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, Reuters writes citing a number of sources in Iran, UNN reports.

Details

The new deliveries include Zolfaghar missiles, which, according to experts, can hit targets at a distance of 300 to 700 km.

According to Reuters, supplies to Russia from Iran began in early January after a deal was signed by representatives of the two countries at meetings in Tehran and Moscow late last year.

According to one Iranian source, at least four missile deliveries have been made, and more will follow in the coming weeks.

As noted, some of the missiles were sent to Russia by ship across the Caspian Sea, and some by plane.

"There will be other deliveries. There is no reason to hide it. We are allowed to export weapons to any country we wish," said the second Iranian official.

Addendum

In early January, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that the United States is concerned that Russia is close to acquiring short-range ballistic weapons from Iran in addition to the missiles it has already received from the DPRK.

A U.S. official told Reuters that Washington had seen evidence of active progress in the talks, but that there was no indication that the deliveries had taken place.

The representative of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, reported that there is a threat of ballistic missile deliveries to Russia from Iran, as the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation is not coping with the plans.